The Cary Scavenger Hunt – Our Biggest Hint

Cary, NC – As summer winds down, Cary’s signature event, the Cary Scavenger Hunt, is fast approaching. Cary-ites are wondering if they should register, and if CaryCitizen can give them hints to winning. Here’s the biggest hint we offer…

Pay Attention to These Guys

Held annually since 2010, CaryCitizen has partnered with many locally-owned area businesses to produce this fun community-building event. Our sponsors are a HUGE part of the Hunt. In fact, you should pay attention to who they are, because their locations are included as clue locations in the hunt. Knowing where they are in advance can help your team win!

How Many Questions?

Typically the hunt itself has about 70 clue questions. More than any team has ever been able to answer in one day. Of those, 20 questions may be sponsors’ business locations.

Figuring out where these guys are located in Cary will give you a leg up as you strategize to make the most of your time on the road. You’ll do some fun activities and interact with company owners and staff while learning a little bit about each one. Maybe you’ll sample some food, or pose for a fun team selfie or bring back a swag bag to enjoy later at home. All while collecting important points towards your final score.

Who They Are

We have a page dedicated to these great folks on our event website.

The Town of Cary is once again our hosting sponsor. The town allows CaryCitizen to use the wonderful venue of Page-Walker Arts & History Center as the event location which has a lawn and stage outdoors and a large indoor gallery space inside where our judging panel takes place. The incredible Public Works Department coordinates tables, tents, chairs and logistics for our booth space and staging, making for an awesome setting for our teams and staff.

Chick-Fil-A Waverly has been with us since 2010 as a Platinum Sponsor, providing lunch treats for our visiting teams and always has a booth at the finish area with plenty of chicken nuggets for all.

Our sponsors include several businesses who are returning to take part in the fun at the Gold Sponsor Level. The Butchers Market, The Mayton Inn, The YMCA of the Triangle, Cary Family Eye Care, Dave & Busters and Jumpstreet will provide plenty of fun when our teams pay them a visit. These businesses had so much fun in the past with our teams, they had to come back again for 2017!

New to the game this year are these Gold Sponsors: Downtown dentist Dr. C. Ashley Mann, DDS, the brand new Astor Apartment Community, centrally located Bradford Shops, delicious City Barbeque, fashionista Impresa Boutique, fun-loving Preston Dental Loft, make you feel good Whole Family Chiropractic and robotics and track-out camp Zaniac Learning.

For the sixth year in a row, we welcome retirement community Glenaire and our technology sponsor Kramden Institute.

Register Your Team

Now that you have some insider information, maybe you should consider getting your team together to compete on Saturday, September 16, 2017. You have some time to come up with a fun team name and start following CaryCitizen for some additional hints in the weeks to come.

Teams are priced $12.50/person and include t-shirts for everyone, and lots of snacks and treats along the way. Register here.

Who knows? You might win some cash! Winning teams are awarded $250 and a large souvenir trophy.

Event Info

The 2017 Cary Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, September 16, 2017

Start Time 9:30 AM

Starting location: Page-Walker Arts & History Center

119 Ambassador Loop, Downtown Cary

More Info Website

Story by Lindsey Chester. The Cary Scavenger Hunt is produced by CaryCitizen and hosted by the Town of Cary. Photos courtesy of Brooke Meyer Photography.