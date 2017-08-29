Business Bits: Arts and Crafts, Restaurants and More

Cary, NC – This month, Cary and Morrisville has several new restaurants and markets opening and announcing they’re coming. Learn about these and other businesses opening up or already here in the community.

Food and Drinks

The new ABC Store on NW Cary Parkway is now open, with a larger facility with space for a loading dock, replacing the SW Cary Parkway location.

In Downtown Cary, Turkish market Turkuaz Market is now open on N Harrison Avenue.

Coming to the area are Swagat Indian Cuisine in Morrisville’s Park Place, opening between Food Lion and Dollar Tree. Pure Juicery Bar is currently under construction at Village Square at Amberly and Outback Steakhouse is under construction on Walnut Street, across from Cary High School.

Lenny’s Grill and Subs are opening their first Cary location but they have not announced a location yet. Also, HappyCakes Cupcakery is coming to Cary, also without a location announced yet.

Arts and Crafts

Opening in High House Crossing, both Cheers ‘N’ Paint and Autumn & Artsy are coming soon.

Taking over the Field and Stream location in Parkside Town Commons, Hobby Lobby now has a sign up that it is moving in.

Also Coming to Cary

Wake Counseling and Mediation is now open in Cary, located at 1148 Executive Circle, Suite 6.

Now open in Waverly Place is skin spa BodyLase. Also Hoya Wellness Spa has a sign up at Maynard Crossing to say it is coming in soon.

Swimming school Goldfish Swim School is building its first Cary location, opening at 2980 Kildaire Farm Rd.

And pet supply store Pet Place is opening in Alston Town Center.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Lindsey Chester. Coverage on CaryCitizen is sponsored in part by Waverly Place.