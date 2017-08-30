Weekend Events: Live Music, North Carolina FC and More

Cary, NC – It is the last weekend of the Summer so take advantage of it with some fun events, such as live music at Chatham Hill Winery and Fortnight Brewing, a North Carolina FC home game and more.

Thursday, August 31, 2017

Chatham Street Wine Market is having a new weekly tasting event with new wines to taste, poured by different guests. The tasting event starts at 5 PM.

The Cary Theater, in addition to the true story of a folk artist Maudie playing at 2 PM, is playing two classic action movies on Thursday with the crime/extreme sports film Point Break at 7 PM and the survival film Piranha 9:30 PM.

Friday, September 1, 2017

Yoga + Arts for Families is a yoga event for all ages at the CVA Gallery on the second floor of the Cary Theater. This event starts at 9:30 AM.

Wine Away Friday is a chance to hear live local music at Chatham Hill Winery, plus you can get wine by the bottle or glass, with seating inside and out. It starts at 7 PM.

Fortnight Brewing is hosting a concert for the folk duo “You Knew Me When,” starting at 8 PM.

Saturday, September 2, 2017

Cary Downtown Farmers Market is open at 8 AM in front of the Ivey-Ellington House in Downtown Cary. Find fresh produce from local farmers, plus other made-from-scratch foods and other local crafts.

North Carolina FC is playing at home against FC Edmonton. Edmonton is currently the third-ranked team in the league so this should be an exciting match. The game starts at 7:30 PM.

The Cary Theater is playing more classic movies this weekend, with the screwball comedy Meatballs at 2 PM and the dark surrealist film Donnie Darko at 9:30 PM on Saturday.

Around the Triangle

Comedy Overload is a big event with lots of local comedians performing at Raleigh’s Deep South. The show starts at 7:30 PM on Friday.

The African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County is a two-day cultural event at Raleigh’s City Plaza on Saturday and Sunday, with food, music, dancing, local business and community leaders and more, running from 11 AM to 10 PM on Saturday and 1 to 10 PM on Sunday.

Bull City Rumble is a vintage motorcycle and scooter show on W Main Street in Durham. This event has been going on for more than 10 years, with shows on Friday and Saturday. It is open to the public on Saturday.

