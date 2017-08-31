Cary, NC – For September, the Cary Theater is bringing in new independent films and documentaries, as well as playing classic raunchy comedies and bringing in national short film festivals.

New Movies

Every month, the Cary Theater brings in highly reviewed independent and foreign films.

Maudie – Friday, Sept. 1 at 9:15 PM; Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7 PM; Sunday, Sept. 3 at 2 PM

My Cousin Rachel – Thursday, Sept. 7 at 9:15 PM; Friday, Sept. 8 at 7 PM; Thursday, Sept. 14 at 9:15 PM

Lucky – Sunday, Sept. 24 at 2 PM

Columbus – Thursday, Sept. 28 at 2 PM; Friday, Sept. 29 at 9:30 PM; Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7 PM

Documentaries

Rumble: The Indians that Rocked the World – Thursday, Sept. 7 at 2 and 7 PM; Friday, Sept. 8 at 9:15 PM; Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7 PM

Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificence – Thursday, Sept. 14 at 2 PM; Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 PM; Sunday, Sept. 17 at 2 PM

The Eye of Istanbul, presented by the American Turkish Association of North Carolina – Saturday, Sept. 9 at 2 PM

Equal Means Equal, presented by BPW, NCNOW and AAUW – Monday, Sept. 18 at 6 PM

Classic Films

The Cary Theater is playing several classic films, from comedies to surrealist thrillers to Hollywood Boulevard, presented by Cinema Overdrive.

National Lampoon’s Vacation – Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 PM

Meatballs – Saturday, Sept. 2 at 2 PM

Donnie Darko – Saturday, Sept. 2 at 9:30 PM

Hollywood Boulevard – Thursday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 PM

A Woman Under the Influence – Sunday, Sept. 23 at 2 PM

Yo, La Peor de Todas, part of Third Annual El Quixote Festival – Friday, Sept. 29 at 7 PM (free)

Other Film Events

Motion for Pictures Screening Series, presented by Triangle Filmmaking Community – Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 7 PM

Otello at the Royal Opera House – Sunday, Sept. 10 at 2 PM

100 Words Film Festival – Friday, Sept. 15 at 9:15 PM; Thursday, Sept. 21 at 2 PM

Rough Cuts Review – Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7 PM

Cary Youth Video Project Premiere – Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 7 PM

Manhattan Shorts – Saturday, Sept. 30 at 9 PM; Sunday, Oct. 1 at 2 PM

Film Day Fun Day

Film Day Fun Day is an event at the Cary Theater where children are allowed to talk, walk around and play with toys during a film screening.

Anastasia – Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 11 AM

We’re Back: A Dinosaur’s Story – Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 11 AM

Live Events

Roy Book Binder and Doug MacLeod, presented by Six String – Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8 PM

Comedy with Aaron Kleiber and Collin Chamberlin – Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8 PM

Malcolm Holcombe and Rod Abernethy, presented by Six String – Friday, Sept. 22 at 8 PM

Story by staff reports. Photos by Michael Papich and Hal Goodtree.