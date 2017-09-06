Local Preschool Raises Money for Childhood Cancer Treatment

Cary, NC – The St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is well-known for its work treating children with cancers and other serious diseases. This past week, students at Cary’s Chesterbrook Academy Preschool helped their fellow children by raising money for the hospital.

Students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool raised $470 for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. They did this with the annual “Trike-a-Thon” where students were sponsored by family and friends as they rode their tricycles and bicycles around the school building and through school grounds.

This is the 14th Trike-a-Thon Chesterbrook has held, raising more than $14,000 for the hospital in that time.

Following the event, participating students also learned more about bike/trike safety and how to be a safe pedestrian.

Chesterbrook Academy Preschool is located at 3821 NW Cary Pkwy.

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of Chesterbrook Academy Preschool.