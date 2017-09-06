Weekend Events: Rock of Ages, North Carolina Courage and More

Cary, NC – This weekend in Cary, you can see Rock of Ages at Koka Booth Amphitheater, watch the North Carolina Courage play at home, there are acoustic musicians at the Cary Theater and much more.

For a full list of events in Cary, go to the CaryCitizen calendar.

Thursday, September 7, 2017

Parent Chats is an opportunity for parents to learn the latest about the Wake County Public School System, and ask questions. Parents Chats is held by Bill Fletcher, a member of the Wake Board of Education. It starts at 1 PM at the Cary Chamber of Commerce.

Koka Booth Amphitheater is holding a performance of “Rock of Ages,” an 80s-tinged rock ‘n’ roll musical. The show runs all this weekend, starting on Thursday at 8 PM.

Mac’s Tavern is holding Bluegrass Night at 8 PM, with a performance by local band The Grass Cats.

You can find more Thursday events on our calendar.

Friday, September 8, 2017

Cary band The Lounge Doctors will be performing at Apex’s Abbey Road on Center Street. The band plays covers of rock and blues songs and the show starts at 5 PM.

Back to School Bingo is a fun night for kids to play bingo and win prizes, plus there will be ice cream. This event takes place at the Herb Young Community Center at 6:30 PM and is run by the Cary Teen Council.

The Cary Town Band are performing at Sertoma Amphitheater at 7:30 PM. The theme of this concert is “Colors,” with songs that have colors in their titles.

There are more Friday events on our calendar.

Saturday, September 9, 2017

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is holding an emergency preparedness fair to help Caryites learn how to prepare for hurricanes, fires and more. It starts at 10 AM and takes place at Centrum Plaza on Walnut Street.

The Fall Bazaar is a marketplace at Waltonwood Cary Parkway with games, food, and arts and crafts made by Waltonwood residents. A portion of money raised will go to the Alzheimer’s Association, and the market opens at 1 PM.

The North Carolina Courage will be playing at home against the Houston Dash. The match takes place at 7:30 PM at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Blues musicians Roy Book Binder and Doug MacLeod will be performing at the Cary Theater. This show, presented by Six String, starts at 8 PM.

For more Saturday events, go to our calendar.

Sunday, September 10, 2017

Downtown Food and Flea is back in Ashworth Village in Downtown Cary. There will be food and crafts and art, going from noon to 4 PM.

The Cary Theater is showing a performance of the classic opera “Otello,” with music by Verdi, Jonas Kaufmann as tenor and Maria Agresta as soprano. It starts at 2 PM.

In Your Neighborhood is a class on local Cary history, held by Peggy Van Scoyoc. It takes place at West Regional Library, starting at 2 PM, with registration in advance.

And there are more Sunday events on our calendar.

Around the Triangle

Hopscotch Music Festival starts this weekend, running from Thursday to Sunday all across Downtown Raleigh, with artists including Solange Knowles, Run the Jewels, Future Islands, Big Boi and more.

The 36th Annual Greek Festival is this weekend in the Jim Graham Building at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds. There will be food, music, art and more. It starts at 5 PM on Friday, 11 AM on Saturday and Sunday.

The Agape Theatre Project Fundraising Showcase is a night of music, dance, comedy and more. It takes place at the Durham Arts Council, Inc. at 7:30 PM.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree and Jessica Patrick.