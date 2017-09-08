Cary, NC – New information on Hurricane Irma is coming in every six to 12 hours. Here is the latest we know about Hurricane Irma and how it may impact Cary and the Triangle.

Current Hurricane Path

The latest model of Hurricane Irma’s trajectory now has it moving away from North Carolina and closer to the center of the country.

While the cone showing potential landfall is no longer passing over Central North Carolina, heavy weather and rain conditions can still hit areas outside of the cone. Current predictions from the National Weather Service show heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday, September 11 and 12, 2017.

This latest map of the hurricane’s path is also not a guarantee that Hurricane Irma will pass by North Carolina. The National Weather Service’s Hazardous Weather Outlook states “Track forecasts are likely to fluctuate over the next couple of days and everyone should be prepared for the potential for strong, possibly damaging wind gusts and heavy rain, beginning as early as Monday morning.”

Models from the National Hurricane Center still show a possibility of tropical storm-level winds hitting the Triangle.

Conditions in Cary

Current projections show Cary getting between three and five inches of rain on average from the hurricane, with western North Carolina getting the worst of it.

Gasoline prices are already high due to Hurricane Harvey hitting Houston, Texas and slowing down the major Colonial Pipeline. A rush to fill up on gasoline before the storm has caused extra demand, though there are few reports of gas stations running out of supply.

The lowest gas prices appear to be in Apex and Raleigh, particularly if you are inside the beltline. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has asked people to report price gouging at the pump online or by calling (877)-5-NO-SCAM.

ReadyNC has a list of supplies and procedures for storm preparation that you can follow. Also, there will be a Community Emergency Preparedness Fair on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 10 AM to get hands-on help with how to prepare for this or any emergency, plus a kids’ fair if you have children who need to be entertained while you are there. It will be at the Centrum Plaza at 2342 Walnut St.

Follow CaryCitizen on Facebook where we will be posting updates on the storm as they come in.

Story by staff reports. Photos by National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center.