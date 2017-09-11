Columbia Development Wants Feedback on Eastern Gateway Name

Cary, NC – The Eastern Gateway may surpass Downtown Cary as the region of town with the most interest right now. With Columbia Development planning a large mixed-use development there, they are reaching out for help with the name as they try to forge a community connection.

Choose The Name

Columbia Development, a South Carolina-based real estate development firm, is working on a 92-acre project in Cary’s Eastern Gateway, right around Cary Towne Boulevard. The plan for the Eastern Gateway was approved by Town Council in November 2016, fast-tracked ahead of the rest of the Imagine Cary plan.

With this new mixed-use development, Columbia is asking Cary residents to give them feedback for its name. The three possible names are:

Ardent Yard

Fenton (after Samuel Fenton Cary, the town’s namesake)

Revel

Abbitt Goodwin, Columbia’s Raleigh-based developer, said they are going to residents to ask about these names to create community involvement.

“This is the focal point for major transformation in East Cary,” Goodwin said. “East Cary became a bedroom community to Raleigh and was forgotten. We want this to be the catalyst for reinvestment.”

As the name suggests, the Eastern Gateway is meant to be the way visitors first see Cary when they enter from the East. So, Goodwin said, whatever this property becomes will be an important part of the overall impression of Cary.

“We want the community to take ownership and involvement in it,” Goodwin said.

Eastern Destination

The entire Columbia Development property in the Eastern Gateway is around 92 acres, with more than two million square feet making up new buildings.

“A little more than half is office and the remainder is residential, retail, restaurants and a hotel,” Goodwin said.

As part of the design, the buildings will have retail on the bottom level with office and housing on top.

“This project is unlike anything else in the area and will be true integrated mixed use,” Goodwin said.

In the end, Goodwin said the hopes are not just to create more space for offices, housing and shopping but to create a destination.

“We want this to be a place where people come to spend their discretionary time,” he said.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos by Columbia Development and Michael Papich.