Early Voting for Cary Election Open Next Week

Cary, NC – Cary municipal elections are this year and early voting starts next week. Here’s what you need to know.

Cary’s Election Day

While most of Wake County’s towns and cities are voting in Tuesday, November 7, 2017, Raleigh and Cary both have their municipal elections on Tuesday, October 10, 2017.

Early voting starts on Thursday, September 21, 2017 and ends Saturday, October 7, 2017.

Cary’s early voting location is the Herbert C. Young Community Center, located at 101 Wilkinson Ave. However, early voting will only take place at the community center starting on Wednesday, October 4, 2017.

For early voting before October 4, you can go to the Wake County Board of Elections Office, located at 337 S Salisbury St.

Times for both the Herb Young Center and the Board of Elections Office are online.

What’s On The Ballot

There are no uncontested races in this year’s Cary municipal election. To get a look at your sample ballot, enter your name and other information online and see what races you can vote in.

We have also sent out questionnaires to all candidates in both Cary and Morrisville’s municipal elections and you can find those here.

CaryCitizen does not take a stance on elections or endorse candidates but we encourage everyone who is able to go out to vote and make their voice heard.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Keith Ivey and Steven Depolo.