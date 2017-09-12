Night Photography Class

Cary, NC – Whether you use a cell phone, point-and-shoot camera or DSLR, taking pictures at night can be a challenge. Hone your skills with Documentary Night Photography at Duke University, taught by CaryCitizen publisher Hal Goodtree.

Learn to Take Pictures at Night

In years past, taking pictures at night was the province of a few patient, obsessive souls. Now, digital chips in cameras and cell phones can almost see in the dark.

Documentary Night Photography teaches photographers of all levels, and with all kinds of gear, how to unlock the inherent capabilities in your camera. Topics include:

Speeding up your camera

Taking long exposures

Adjusting color temperature

Street Tips

Composition

Learn more about the class at Documentary Night Photography.

Center for Documentary Studies

Documentary Night Photography is an offering of the Center for Documentary Studies (CDS) at Duke University. Classes meet at CDS on Wednesday evenings from 6-9 PM beginning September 20, 2017..

Each session includes one hour of class discussion and two hours of work on the street.

What Students Say

“One of my favorite classes at CDS!” – Karen H., student

“Thanks for introducing me to the night.“ – Ken Z., student

“I really had a good time.” – Giuseppe Z, student

“The photos are spectacular.” – Center for Documentary Studies

More Info & Registration

Photos by Hal Goodtree.