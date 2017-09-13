Weekend Events: Cary Scavenger Hunt, Garrison Keillor and More

Cary, NC – This weekend is the Cary Scavenger Hunt, our signature event. So when you aren’t taking part in that, you can also see Garrison Keillor perform his characters, go to a North Carolina FC game and much more.

Thursday, September 14, 2017

The Veterans Experience Action Center is going on from Thursday to Saturday at the Herb Young Community Center. It is for all veterans or their family members to work through benefit claims or just ask questions. Each day runs from 9 AM to 3 PM, but expect long lines.

Music on the Green at the Bradford Shops is starting up for the Fall. This week, hear Abigail Dowd perform starting at 6 PM. It is free to attend and you can bring your own chair or blanket for sitting.

The Cary Theater is playing thought-provoking documentaries this weekend. Starting on Thursday, see the documentary Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent about the famed California chef at 2 PM and Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World about American Indians in rock ‘n’ roll at 7 PM.

Friday, September 15, 2017

First United Methodist Church is holding a consignment sale from 6 to 9 PM. From 6 to 7 PM, you can shop with a $5 donation and the rest of the sale is open to the public.

Garrison Keillor is performing at Koka Booth Amphitheater, bringing his characters such as detective Guy Noir and guest Fred Newman for sound effects. You can see the former Prairie Home Companion host perform at 7:30 PM.

The 100 Words Film Festival is a special film event at the Cary Theater with short films that try to make the most out of a limited vocabulary. It starts at 9:15 PM.

Saturday, September 16, 2017

The Cary Scavenger Hunt is CaryCitizen’s major Cary event where teams are tasked with finding Cary landmarks and locales all over town. There is still time to register before the event on Saturday so get ready now!

Bond Brothers Beer Company is holding a 5K run in Downtown Cary, with registration starting at 9 AM at the brewery’s location. There will be a block party after the event.

North Carolina FC are taking on Puerto Rico FC this Saturday at 7:30 PM. NCFC won a big away game this week so they are fired up and should put on a good match.

Sunday, September 17, 2017

This Saturday and Sunday, the USA Baseball National Training Complex is holding a baseball showcase with the best high school players from the South Atlantic area competing. It runs from 9 AM to 6 PM.

Yoga for Every Body is yoga event for all body types and experience levels at West Regional Library. The class is led by Jessamyn Stanley starting at 2 PM, with registration requested online.

Around the Triangle

Family Game Night is a free family event at Pullen Park in Raleigh, with music and trivia. It starts at 6 PM on Friday. Registration is not required.

SPARKcon is a large visual arts event all this weekend across Downtown Raleigh. See everything from paintings, dance, fashion, film and more at venues across the city.

CenterFest Arts Festival is the 43rd installment of this Downtown Durham Historic District event on Saturday and Sunday, with artists from across North Carolina and the United States. There will also be a beer garden included in the event.

