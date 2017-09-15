Cary Hosting National Tennis Tournament with Finals This Weekend

Cary, NC – Cary is a destination for national and international businesses but the town also attracts top-level athletics. This week has proven that with the Atlantic Tire Championships, bringing some of the best professional players to compete in this USTA Pro Circuit event.

The Atlantic Tire Championships run from Monday, September 11 to Sunday, September 17, 2017 with top-level players such as Ernesto Escobedo, Facundo Mena, Kevin King, Mitchell Krueger and more competing at the Cary Tennis Park.

This competition is a challenger-level event which lets tennis fans see players compete in a more intimate and up-close environment. The USTA Pro Circuit is also a way for fans to see potential rising stars, as this circuit has been a starting place for Andy Murray, Maria Sharapova, John Isner, Sloane Stephens, Kei Nishikori, Victoria Azarenka, Sam Querrey and others.

This is the Atlantic Tire Championships’ third year here in Cary, with 32 singles competitors and 16 doubles teams this year, with a field of $50,000.

Finals are this weekend and the tournament has already seen some exciting upsets. King, who played at Georgia Tech, defeated the number one seed Escobedo. Included in the tournament is Noah Rubin, who played at Wake Forest, and is advancing into the next rounds.

Tickets can be purchased at the Cary Tennis Park or online. The Cary Tennis Park is located at 2727 Louis Stephens Dr.

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of Cindy Dreikosen.