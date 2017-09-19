Morrisville Ranks in Top 100 Places to Live in National Magazine

Morrisville, NC – Morrisville is well known in North Carolina for its high quality of life and a recent study by a nationally published magazine has cemented that, ranking Morrisville as one of the top 100 places to live in the United States in 2017.

The Top 100

In a recent study by Money Magazine in partnership with realtor.com, the magazine looked at cities and towns across the country, automatically eliminating any with a population larger than 100,000, a lack of ethnic diversity, high crime statistics or median incomes too far below the state’s median.

Morrisville ranked 90th out of 100 in this study, right between Mercer Island and Newcastle, both in Washington. The factors weighed most heavily were economic health, with Money Magazine citing Morrisville’s median household income of more than $92,000, a projected job growth of 10.9 percent and median home prices of more than $267,000.

Also highly weighed was high school performance, which Money Magazine expressed through Morrisville’s 86 percent high school graduation rate.

Ease of Living

According to Money Magazine, they crunched the numbers on 170,000 data points in order to create this list, so non-economic factors also played a role in Morrisville’s high ranking.

Ease of living was another heavily weighted topic, with Morrisville’s weather and average commute time factored in. The study found Morrisville’s average commute time is 21 minute and Morrisville has a majority of clear weather days.

This is not Morrisville’s first accolade, as the town was also named the fifth best place to live by Niche, as well as the best place to live in North Carolina. Morrisville also won the National League of Cities’ City Cultural Diversity Award, with the town’s East Meets West Festival cited as a deciding factor. The East Meets West Festival returns to Morrisville this Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 11 AM at Morrisville Town Hall.

Money Magazine’s study was structured to only allow four towns per state in the top 100. The other North Carolina towns in the top 100 are Concord and Knightdale, ranked at 38 and 76 respectively. Fishers, Indiana ranked at number one.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Hal Goodtree.