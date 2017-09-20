Weekend Events: Dragon Boat Festival, East Meets West and More

Cary, NC – Cary will be bustling this weekend with many different events, from the Dragon Boat festival to a downtown fundraising concert and much more, plus Morrisville’s East Meets West Festival is this weekend as well.

Thursday, September 21, 2017

The Cary Theater is holding a special event to screen the 100 Words Film Festival. This is a collection of short films that only have 100 words of dialogue each. The screening starts at 2 PM this Thursday. Also, for one night only, the Cary Theater is screening Hollywood Boulevard at 7:30 PM.

Music on the Green is an opportunity to see exciting, live music for free on the lawn at Bradford Shops. This week’s band is the jazz and swing band The Swingin’ Chads. It starts at 6 PM.

The Mayton Inn is hosting a forum for Cary Town Council candidates. Candidates will answer questions posed by the Wake League of Women Voters, the Heart of Cary Association and more, as well as audience members. It is open to the public and starts at 7 PM, with registration online.

Friday, September 22, 2017

Love Heals is a fundraiser concert for InterAct of Wake County. Sidewinder will be performing at this concert, which is free to attend, and there with a silent auction and VIP seating options available with money going to InterAct, and a portion of food and drinks sold will go to InterAct as well. It takes place at the Mayton Inn and starts at 5 PM.

The Cary Arts Center is hosting a live concert charting the history of doo-wop music, from the street corners to the top hits of today. The concert starts at 7:30 PM.

Malcolm Holcombe and Rod Abernethy are performing this Friday at the Cary Theater, presented by Six String. Holcombe is a musician from North Carolina’s blue mountains and Abernethy is an artist who has traveled the country extensively playing his acoustic music. The show starts at 8 PM.

Saturday, September 23, 2017

The Dragon Boat Festival returns to Koka Booth Amphitheater. The centerpiece is the Dragon Boat race on the lake but there will also be food, music, art, dancing and more, representing a variety of Asian cultures. The event starts at 9 AM.

East Meets West Festival is a cultural festival in Morrisville with food from many different parts of the world. The event starts at 11 AM at Morrisville Town Hall, presented by the Morrisville Innovation Foundation.

Cary LIVE is an event at Cary’s Downtown Park, with live music and changing lights in the signature fountain. This event starts at 7 PM, with food trucks and beer and cider vendors.

Sunday, September 24, 2017

African American History Harvest is an opportunity for local African-Americans to meet with local historians and genealogists to both share their own family history and look through documents to learn about their family history as well. This event starts at 2 PM at Cary First Christian Church.

GlobalRun4Water is a 5K race to raise money to provide clean drinking water to communities across the world. It starts at 2:30 PM at WakeMed Soccer Park and is presented by Rotary District 7710, with registration online.

Alison Krauss and David Gray will be performing at Koka Booth Amphitheater. See these famous musicians perform with the show starting at 7 PM.

Around the Triangle

13th Annual Ray Price Capital City Bikefest is an event in Downtown Raleigh on Fayetteville Street for motorcycle enthusiasts. It runs from Friday to Sunday, with music and stunt demonstrations as well, starting at 10 AM on Friday and noon on Saturday and Sunday.

Raleigh Brewing is holding an Oktoberfest event on Friday with live music, food trucks, giveaways and more, starting at 5 PM.

Beats n Bars Festival is a tw0-day festival at Durham’s Pinhook with a celebration of rap music and hip-hop culture. It starts at 8 PM on Friday and Saturday.

