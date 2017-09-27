Business Bits: Park West and Other New Openings

Cary, NC – There are several new stores open in Morrisville’s Park West, plus there are several other business openings this month.

Park West

Park West in Morrisville has three new openings coming. Juice bar Clean Juice is coming soon.

Salon Paintbase and a new Cell Phone Repair store are both currently open, by the looks of it.

New Openings

Now open in Cary, a new Burlington Coat Factory is located on Walnut Street, next to REI.

Spa BodyLase is having its grand opening in Waverly Place on Friday, September 29, 2017.

Everafter Kids is already open but it is holding a grand opening event on Saturday, October 7, 2017, located at Preston Corners.

In Alston Town Center, pet store Pet People opened earlier this September.

Also, Southern Studio Interior Design has moved its business from Apex to Cary, now open on W Park Street.

And BeBalanced Hormone Weight Loss Center is opening its location in Apex on Thursday, September 28, 2017.

And hospice Transitions LifeCare had its ribbon-cutting for its new inpatient building, the Brenda C. Gibson Building.

Businesses Coming Soon

Ashley Furniture HomeStore has leased a 30,000 square feet building on Piney Plains Road in Cary.

Capital Sew and Vac has also leased space, this one in MacGregor Village.

Cupcake store HappyCakes Cupcakery is opening a store in Cary, in Weston Corners off of Chapel Hill Road.

