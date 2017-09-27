Weekend Events: Art Loop, Downtown Chowdown, Pro Soccer and More

Cary, NC – There is a lot going on this weekend in Cary, with Final Friday Art Loop, both North Carolina FC and the North Carolina Courage competing, the final Downtown Chowdown of the year and more.

To see a full list of Cary events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar .

Thursday, September 28, 2017

AlzNC Satellite Walk is a walk to raise money for AlzNC, an Alzheimer’s services group. The walk takes place at SearStone in Cary and begins at 4:30 PM.

Music on the Green is a music event at the Bradford Shops with free, outdoor music. This week, see local artist Brooke Hatala perform, starting at 6 PM.

Far Western is a documentary about the popularity of country and western music in Japan after World War II. This documentary is playing for one night only at the Cary Theater, staring at 7 PM.

You can find more Thursday events on our calendar.

Friday, September 29, 2017

Cary’s Bands, Bites and Boats is chance to hear live music, enjoy local food trucks and take a paddle boat out on the lake at Bond Park. This Friday, starting at 5 PM, hear music by Ed Stephenson and food by food truck Queso Monster.

Final Friday Art Loop is Cary’s monthly tradition with galleries, museums and other spaces with artists’ works up and gives visitors the chance to see the art and meet the artists who created them. You can find a full list of participating locations online, with shows starting at 6 PM.

The Cary Players start their run of the classic musical Guys & Dolls this Friday, starting at 7 PM at the Cary Arts Center. The show runs from this Friday to October 8.

For more Friday events, go to our calendar.

Saturday, September 30, 2017

Fall Festival 2017 is an event at Garden Supply Co., with perennial garden classes, flower and grass care classes, painting classes, activities for children and more. The event starts at 10 AM.

The Cary Classical Concert Series is back in Cary with the Lopez and Tabor Duo playing a variety of music written for violin and piano duo, from Brahms, Mozart, and Beethoven to Piazzolla, Kreisler, and Wieniawski. The show starts at 5 PM.

The North Carolina Courage return home to take on the Orlando Pride. The Courage have been the top team in the league so fans are sure for a good match. The game starts at 7:30 PM.

There are more Saturday events on our calendar.

Sunday, October 1, 2017

Cary’s Downtown Chowdown is a food truck rodeo on Academy Street by the Downtown Park. There will be many food trucks, beer and wine vendors as well as live music. The show starts at noon.

Paint the Page is an event for Cary students aged 13 to 18 creating artwork inspired by the Page-Walker Arts and History Center. It is for all artistic media except for photography/film. If you’re a young person who wants to take part, it starts at 1 PM at the Page-Walker Center, with registration online.

North Carolina FC are taking on the Indy Eleven at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. NCFC are close to making it into the playoffs so come and support the home team, starting at 4 PM.

Around the Triangle

Popular artist Jack Johnson is performing at Raleigh’s Coastal Credit Union Music Park this Friday. The show starts at 7:30 PM.

NC Pride at Night is an LGBTQ pride event in Downtown Raleigh, starting at a central stage on Hargett Street in Downtown Raleigh. There will be music, dancing and more, starting at 10 PM on Friday.

The Bull City Marching Band Classic is a competition between the best North Carolina high school marching bands. See them compete and perform this Saturday at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium at North Carolina Central University, starting at 3 PM.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Michael Papich and Jessica Patrick.