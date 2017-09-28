SAS Championships Return with Big Names and Fun Activities

Cary, NC – The SAS Championships return to Prestonwood Country Club next week, where fans can see big name golfers compete and take part in a growing number of events and activities.

Big Names Competing

One of the big attractions for the SAS Championships this year is the inclusion of John Daly, Vijay Singh, Bernhard Langer and more for the first time.

“Daly and Singh playing here for the first time cast a big shadow,” said Tournament Director Jeff Kleiber. “But we get a great field every year. It’s a popular area and it’s easy to get in and out.”

Kleiber added that the rookie class is very strong this year and is often up there with the best rookie class performances throughout the tour.

The SAS Championship runs from Monday, October 9 to Sunday, October 15, 2017, with lots of events and pro-am games before the final rounds from Friday to Sunday.

“The center of it is the PGA players but we have been successful in adding other community events,” Kleiber said.

Good Conditions for Fans and Players

The SAS Championships always include many events for fans and families to enjoy, from food trucks and lounges to golf and health clinics to various fundraising events benefiting the YMCA of the Triangle’s Y Learning Program. This also includes the Executive Women’s Day event in its fourth year, including a panel moderated by WRAL’s Debra Morgan.

“Every year, we grow the activities for fans,” Kleiber said. “This year, we have a focus on enhancing the experience at the entrance to make it more engaging.”

Kleiber said the SAS Championships are also popular for the players themselves.

“Guys who come back year after year have their favorite places in town to go and eat and relax,” he said.

And part of the reason Kleiber said he thinks players keep returning is also the treatment they get on the golf course itself.

“The quickest way to a man’s heart is through his belly and the Prestonwood buffet has the best food on the tour,” he said.

You can find more information on the events going on throughout the SAS Championships on their website.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos courtesy of Christopher Vurnakes.