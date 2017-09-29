SCary, NC – An October tradition at the Cary Theater is to show horror movies and this year, see a number of classic horror-themed comedies, as well as documentaries and live musical performances.

Halloween Havoc

Throughout October, see classic horror and horror-themed movies at the Cary Theater.

A Ghost Story – Thursday, Oct. 5 at 9 PM; Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7 PM; Thursday, Oct. 12 at 9 PM; Saturday, Oct. 14 at 9 PM; and Thursday, Oct. 19 at 2 PM

The House on Sorority Row – Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 PM

Beetlejuice – Friday, Oct. 20 at 7 PM

Attack of the Lederhosen Zombies – Friday, Oct. 20 at 9 PM; Sunday, Oct. 22 at 2 PM; and Thursday, Oct. 26 at 9 PM

Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein – Thursday, Oct. 26 at 2 PM

Kill, Baby…Kill! – Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7 PM

Casper – Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 11 AM (Film Day Fun Day event for children)

Other Halloween Events

In addition to screening horror-themed films, the Cary Theater will also host Zombiepalooza and the Sick Chick Flicks Film Festival.

Zombiepalooza is an event where local filmmakers make short zombie films and screen them at the theater, with audience members voting on their favorites. It starts at 7 PM on Friday, October 27, 2017.

Also, Sick Chick Flicks Film Festival is a collection of short horror, sci-fi, fantasy and thriller films made by women from around the world. They are screening on Saturday and Sunday, October 28 and 29. They run for five hours each day, starting at 6 PM on Saturday and 2 PM on Sunday.

Documentaries

Bugs – Thursday, Oct. 5 at 2 and 7 PM; Saturday, Oct. 7 at 9 PM; and Sunday, Oct. 8 at 2 PM

Swim Team – Thursday, Oct. 12 at 2 and 7 PM and Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7 PM

The Cinema Travellers – Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 PM (free screening)

Other Film Events

Manhattan Short Film Series – Sunday, Oct. 1 at 2 PM

Motion for Pictures Screening Series, Presented by Triangle Filmmaking Community – Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 7 PM

Wargames – Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 PM (part of Science on Screen)

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya – Saturday, Oct. 7 at 1 PM (free screening)

Music and Other Events

Theatre Café – Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 7 PM

David LaMotte, Beth Wood and Chris Rosser, Presented by Six String – Friday, Oct. 13 at 8 PM

The Magic Flute from the Royal Opera House – Sunday, Oct. 15 at 2 PM

