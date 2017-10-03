Early Voting at Herb Young Center Starts Tomorrow

Cary, NC – Cary’s election day for municipal offices is Tuesday, October 10, 2017. Starting tomorrow, early voting will be available here in town.

Early voting at the Herbert C. Young Community Center, 101 Wilkinson Ave. in Downtown Cary, is open starting on Wednesday, October 4, 2017. The schedule is:

Wednesday, October 4: 11 AM to 7 PM

Thursday, October 5: 11 AM to 7 PM

Friday, October 6: 11 AM to 7 PM

Saturday, October 7: 10 AM to 1 PM

Early voting is already open in Downtown Raleigh at the Wake County Board of Elections Office, located at 337 S Salisbury St. It is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 AM to 5 PM. The office has been closed for early voting on the weekends, with the exception of this Saturday, October 7 from 10 AM to 1 PM.

To find your Election Day polling place, as well as see your ballot, click here and enter your information.

CaryCitizen does not take a stance on elections or endorse candidates but we encourage everyone who is able to go out to vote and make their voice heard.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Jessica Patrick and Mira Montes.