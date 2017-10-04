Penn Station East Coast Subs Opens Second Cary Location

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – Penn Station East Coast Subs has been active in the Cary Village Square shopping center. Now, in an effort to spread their brand awareness in the area, Penn Station are opening a second location here, this time in West Cary.

Spreading the Word

Penn Station East Coast Subs is opening its West Cary location at 5036 Arco St. on Thursday, October 5, 2017. The first Cary location, which is also their fourth in the Triangle, is at 700 Cary Towne Blvd.

Local owner Jeff Martyn said the restaurant has gotten a good response from people who have tried it.

“We’re a newer brand in the area so we’ve struggled to get people to learn about us,” Martyn said. “But the people who have eaten here have given us a good response. It’s a concept that works well with the people of Cary.”

By opening a second location in Cary, Martyn said this is the best way to build up their brand awareness.

Penn Station is known for its grilled sub sandwiches and hand-cut fries, as well as signature items such as their Philly cheesesteak and squeezed lemonade.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos courtesy of Penn Station East Coast Subs.