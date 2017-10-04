Weekend Events: Tour de Cove, Triangle Oktoberfest, North Carolina FC and More

Cary, NC – As the weather gets colder, make sure you go out and enjoy local events with lots of people to stay warm. This weekend includes the bike event for Lori Cove, Triangle Oktoberfest, North Carolina FC are raising money for Puerto Rican hurricane relief and much more.

Thursday, October 5, 2017

Parent Chats is a chance for local parents to talk with a member of the Wake County Board of Education and share questions and concerns related to Wake County schools. It starts at 1 PM and takes place at the Cary Chamber of Commerce.

Music on the Green is a music event at the Bradford Shops with free, outdoor music. This week, see Tommy Edwards and Good Company, starting at 6 PM.

Guys and Dolls is returning to the Cary Arts Center for a second run this weekend. It runs from Thursday to Sunday, with shows starting at 7:30 PM.

Friday, October 6, 2017

Triangle Oktoberfest starts this Friday at 6 PM at Koka Booth Amphitheater. It runs Friday and Saturday and has authentic German food, games, music and many kinds of beer.

The Cary Theater is holding a special “Science on Screen” event with a screening of the 1980s film WarGames at 7 PM. Following the screening, there will be a discussion of cyber security and hacking so viewers can learn about some of the real technology in the movie.

Corner Tavern in Maynard Crossing is hosting a concert with students from School of Rock, as well as the adult band made up of School of Rock members Crushed Velvet. The show starts at 7 PM and it is free to attend.

Saturday, October 7, 2017

The Tour de Cove is a fundraising event for Lori Cove, a Town of Cary staff member who was hit by a car in October 2016 and is still undergoing treatment for her traumatic injuries. The event includes a 20 or 50 mile ride, as well as a 2.5 mile walk. There are also games, live music, food trucks, beer vendors, a silent auction, and more. It starts at Inside-Out Sports at 9 AM.

Lobster Fest is a yearly big lobster dinner at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, with proceeds benefiting the church’s outreach and youth programs. It starts at 10 AM with pre-orders online.

North Carolina FC is playing at home this weekend against Puerto Rico FC. Half of all ticket sales will go to hurricane relief for Puerto Rico and the match starts at 7:30 PM.

Sunday, October 8, 2017

The Cary Fire House Tour Marathon is a race in honor of firefighter Jon Schondelmayer. It starts at 7 AM, with proceeds going to Project Lifesaver Program, supporting Triangle Miracle League Baseball, and hosting camp experiences for autistic children.

Downtown Food and Flea is Downtown Cary’s monthly flea market, with local arts, crafts, food, beer and more. It takes place at Ashworth Village and starts at noon.

Paint the Page is having its reception for the artwork created by local students aged 13-18. This art was created last week, inspired by the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, and a winner will be chosen while visitors can admire the artwork collected there. It starts at 4 PM.

Around the Triangle

Arts Colide is an Autumn fine arts show at Bev’s Fine Art in Raleigh. It is a chance to see artwork created by North Carolina artists of all media and talents. It runs on Thursday and Friday, starting at 6 PM.

The NC State Agroecology Education Farm is holding a big dinner with its produce this Saturday, starting with a tour at 4 PM. Come out to see the farm and then sit down for a big meal with other community members.

The Bullpen Beer Garden in Durham is hosting a big night of soul and R&B music on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM. This event is free to attend.

