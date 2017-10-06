Candidate Questionnaire: Ed Yerha

Cary, NC – This is an installment in our Candidate 2017 series, in which candidates get to respond in their own words to the same three questions.

We publish the responses in the order we receive them. This questionnaire is submitted by Ed Yerha, running for a Council At-Large seat on the Cary Town Council.

Why are you running?

I want to keep Cary moving in the right direction. We’ve accomplished a lot in the 5 years since

I joined the Council. We:

Adopted the Cary Community Plan

Maintained the lowest property tax rate in Wake County and the highest possible bond ratings

Brought thousands of new jobs to Cary

Completed the Academy Street streetscape project and Downtown Park phase one

Expanded parks and greenways

Received many accolades such as “Best City” and “Safest City”

I also was pleased to:

Serve as Mayor Pro-Tem

Establish the Historic Preservation Commission and Aging Issues Task Force

Champion the award-winning Cary Garden for Wildlife program

Work with the Chamber of Commerce on large economic development opportunities

Cooperate with developers and land owners to preserve historic structures

Serve as Council liaison to the Environmental Advisory Board, Historic Preservation Commission and numerous local and regional organizations

If re-elected, I will continue those initiatives and:

Advocate for a new western Cary Community Center

Endeavor to remediate stormwater issues

Accelerate construction of sidewalks

Address the evolving needs of our fast-growing aging population

Work to combat the growing opioid abuse epidemic

Form a task force on trees and preservation of natural open space

Support a vibrant arts and culture climate

What are your top three priorities and how will you accomplish them?

Always keep Cary’s citizens at the top of the organizational chart. Listen to and represent them fairly and honestly. Ensure Cary remains one of the safest communities in the United States. Provide full support to our award-winning police and fire departments. Make effective use of Cary’s dwindling supply of undeveloped land through open space preservation and high-quality new development.

Give us a brief bio and tell us about your relevant experience

I am originally from New Jersey and have lived in Cary for 22 years, where I have served as an At-Large Town Council member since 2012 and Mayor Pro Tem since 2015. In addition to my 5 years on Town Council and 2 years as Mayor Pro Tem, I previously served 14 years on numerous Town boards and commissions, including chairing Cary’s Planning and Zoning Board.

I serve on several regional boards and belong to several local non-profit organizations. I’m a graduate of New York University and retired from IBM and Lenovo. I am married to Carolyn Yerha and have 2 children and 2 grandchildren.

Website: www.EdForCary.org

Facebook: Ed Yerha for Cary

Twitter: @EdYerha

Email: eyerha@nc.rr.com

Phone: (919) 303-5705

