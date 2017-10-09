Reminder: Cary Election Day Tomorrow

Cary, NC – Election Day in Cary is tomorrow on Tuesday, October 10, 2017.

During Early Voting, all voting in Cary had to go through the Herbert C. Young Community Center. But on Election Day, you will need to go to your specific polling site. You can find that here, as well as find your sample ballot.

Polls are open from 6:30 AM to 7:30 PM on Election Day in Cary.

You can see candidate questionnaires in our Candidate 2017 series.

CaryCitizen does not take a stance on elections or endorse candidates but we encourage everyone who is able to go out to vote and make their voice heard.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Jessica Patrick and Steven Depolo.