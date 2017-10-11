Weekend Events: Diwali, Music on the Green and More

Cary, NC – This weekend in Cary, check out the yearly Cary Diwali Festival, the final Music on the Green show and much more.

Thursday, October 12, 2017

Chatham Street Wine Market is having their weekly wine tasting event, with a different guest pourer every time and a new rotation of wines. It starts at 5 PM.

Music on the Green is having its final show of the series, with a performance by Armand Lenchek and Bluesology. It is a free outdoor show and it starts at 6 PM.

The Cary Town Council are holding their regular meeting at Town Hall at 6:30 PM. It is open to the public and is a good way to learn about what is happening in Cary.

Friday, October 13, 2017

The SAS Championships is going on all week, with special events for guests each day. On Friday, it is Food Truck Friday, with an assortment of food trucks at the tournament grounds at Prestonwood Country Club. Food trucks open at 4 PM and you can eat and watch top level golfers perform.

The Cary Theater is hosting a concert presented by Six String. Cary Theater favorite David LaMotte will be performing, along with Beth Wood and Chris Rosser. The show starts at 8 PM.

Abbey Road in Cary is hosting local musicians The Lounge Doctors for a show at 9 PM. The Lounge Doctors play covers of classic rock and blues songs.

Saturday, October 14, 2017

There are two 5K races for charity this Saturday. At 7 AM, it’s Strides for Speech at 201 Kitty Hawk Dr. in Morrisville to raise money for the Triangle Aphasia Project Unlimited. At 8 AM, it’s the SAS Championships 5K at Prestonwood Country Club to raise money for the Y Learning Program.

Cary Diwali is a celebration of the Hindu festival of Diwali, taking place at Koka Booth Amphitheater. It is organized by Hum Sub Inc. with partnership with the Town of Cary and includes food, music, dancing, fireworks and more, starting at 10 AM.

The Latino Diamante Awards are an event to recognize the achievements and contributions of members of the Latino community in North Carolina. It takes place at the Cary Arts Center and includes cultural presentations, starting at 6 PM.

Sunday, October 15, 2017

Dynamic Baseball is a high school baseball showcase this Saturday and Sunday at the USA National Baseball Training Complex. Come out to see the future stars of the sport, starting at 9 AM.

The Cary Theater is showing a live performance of the opera “The Magic Flute” from the Royal Opera House. It starts at 2 PM.

Around the Triangle

The North Carolina State Fair starts this weekend on Thursday. It runs until Sunday, October 22, 2017 and includes everything from shows, rides and food that is, let’s say, creative.

Burning Coal Theatre in Downtown Cary is running a production of Tom Stoppard’s “Darkside” this weekend. Each show starts at 7:30 PM and 2 PM at Sunday.

The World Beer Festival is an event at Durham Bulls Park with beer from all around the world. Try exciting and different beers at this event on Saturday, running from noon to 10 PM.

