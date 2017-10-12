Mayton Inn Brings on Well-Known Chef, Changing Menu

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – The Mayton Inn has made a name for itself in the nearly two years it has been open, as both a boutique hotel and through its restaurant The Verandah. That restaurant is going through a change now as Regan Stachler takes over as executive chef.

New Chef, Familiar Name

The Mayton Inn opened in early 2016, with chef Jeff Gompers preparing the dishes at The Verandah at the time. Gompers moved on in the past month and Stachler is transitioning into the role. The current Fall menu represents a midpoint between the old and the new, with the Winter menu promising to fully reflect Stachler’s vision and ideas with original items.

Stachler was previously the chef and owner of Little Hen in Apex, which was known for a focus on “farm to table” cooking that is also embraced at the Mayton Inn. Stachler also runs the pop-up dinner “Chickenwire” and will continue to do so even in his current role at Verandah.

Part of the goal of The Verandah, according to owners Deanna and Colin Crossman, is to offer meals that fit the luxury interior without making customers feel like they need a jacket and tie to be able to dine with them. Part of Stachler’s idea for the restaurant is to bring in more dining elements that fit that interior, namely cart service.

“It just feels right. It fits the atmosphere,” Stachler said. “Cart service was beaten down at first and it was good to move away but now is the time to bring it back.”

Similarly, Stachler wants to try adding flambé desserts to the menu as he tries to capture the feel of The Verandah.

“With food, we’ve done it all. Now it’s time to bring it back and improve on how it used to be,” Stachler said.

To read the full story and get a preview of the Fall menu with photos, go to FoodCary.com

Story by Michael Papich. Photos by Michael Papich and Hal Goodtree.