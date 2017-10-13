Young Artists Celebrated at Paint the Page

Cary, NC – A new yearly tradition at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center is the Paint the Page event, where young artists around the town create artwork inspired by the center. This year saw two artists earn the “Best in Show” commendation, as well as multiple other honorable mentions.

On Sunday, October 1, 2017, artists aged 13 to 18 came to the Page-Walker Center to create artwork inspired in some way by the center itself. It could be anything from the architecture to the history in the building to the artwork contained inside to the garden outside the porch and all art media was allowed except for photography.

Then, on October 8, 2017, the artists returned to exhibit their work and find out who took the top prizes. This year, two artists won Best in Show: Lexie Flock from Hopewell Academy and Karuna Gangwani from Panther Creek High School. Gangwani also won an award for “Best Use of Media” in the 2016 Paint the Page event.

Other Honorable Mention awards went to: