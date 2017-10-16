Full Frame Brings Free Documentary Screening to the Cary Theater

Cary, NC – The Full Frame Documentary Film Festival in Durham is nationally known but the institution is also working to spread documentary film around the state, including a free screening this week at the Cary Theater.

Bringing the World to Cary

On Thursday, October 19, 2017, the Cary Theater will be showing “The Cinema Travellers” [sic] at 7 PM. This free screening comes courtesy of Full Frame’s Fall Road Show Series, which is also a partnership with Capitol Broadcasting Company and American Tobacco Campus.

“Full Frame, and the wonderful films that are showcased in the Road Show series, are integral pieces of the vibrant, thriving culture in Durham that local residents love and visitors can’t get enough of,” said Michael Goodmon, vice president of real estate at Capitol Broadcasting Company. “We’re excited to help share the Full Frame experience with audiences throughout the Triangle.”

Deirdre Haj, Full Frame’s director, said the road show is all about giving back to the Triangle.

“This partnership helps us achieve our mission to make documentaries more accessible to a wider audience, beyond our annual festival, and to nurture the conversation around documentary film with our neighbors,” Haj said.

Documentary About Touring Cinema

For this Thursday’s documentary, “The Cinema Travellers” tells the story of mobile tent cinemas in India that bring films to communities that would likely not be able to see them otherwise. The film has garnered several awards, including a Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

“We’re excited to present this beautiful, moving film on the final stop of our 2017 fall Road Show series and encourage everyone to join us at the Cary Theater on Thursday night,” Haj said.

Sadie Tillery, Full Frame’s director of programming, also said this documentary’s emphasis on the importance of cinema ties in well with the goals of the organization.

“This particular documentary celebrates the power of going to the movies, a value that’s at the heart of Full Frame’s mission. Between ubiquitous streaming platforms and television outlets, there are perhaps more opportunities to see documentaries now than ever before. Still, the prospect of watching film in a darkened theater, even a temporary one, is markedly different than sitting in one’s own living room or even watching content on a portable device,” Tillery said. “When the lights go down, and a couple hundred people can experience a movie together, the attention and energy involved is amplified. For me, there’s nothing else quite like it.”

Event Details

The Cinema Travellers

Thursday, October 19, 2017

7 PM

Free

The Cary Theater, 122 E Chatham St.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos courtesy of Michael Papich and the Cary Theater