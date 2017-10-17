Bond Brothers Wins Silver Medal in National Beer Competition

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – Every year, the top breweries in the country compete at the Great American Beer Festival. This year, Cary’s own Bond Brothers Beer Company entered one of their beers and won the silver medal in their category.

Silver Medal Nationally

Bond Brothers Beer Company entered one of its beers in the American-Style Sour Ale category. That beer, Disenchantment Blend #1, took second place in the category, coming just behind a beer from the Flat Tail Brewing Company from Corvallis, Oregon.

Whit Baker, Bond Brothers’ brewmaster and co-owner, said as a beer judge, he had insight into which of their beers would perform the best.

“It’s not always about how good the beer is but rather how close it fits to the style guide,” Baker said. “There are several beers we are proud of but the flavor profiles are too far in one direction.”

Together with Bond Brothers’ head of blending Sean McKinney, Baker selected Disenchantment Blend #1 for the competition.

“It had an acidity level that was in the middle and it had the right lactic character,” Baker said. “It is also very aromatic, though we didn’t use fruit in it. That smell comes from the wild yeast we used.”

Story by Michael Papich. Photos by Hal Goodtree and Bond Brothers Beer Company. Downtown coverage sponsored in part by Everything’s Better Monogrammed in Cary.