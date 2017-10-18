Women’s National Soccer Team Competes in Cary This Weekend

Cary, NC – As the only team to win three Women’s World Cups, the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team is highly popular. Cary residents will get a chance to see the team up-close as they play against Korea Republic this Sunday right here in town.

On Sunday, October 22, 2017, the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team will take on Korea Republic at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

This one of the U.S. team’s last games of the 2017 tour. They will actually be competing against Korea Republic earlier in the week, taking them on in New Orleans on Thursday, October 18, 2017.

The last time these two teams met in 2015, it ended in a 0-0 draw at a game in Harrison, New Jersey.

Lynn Williams, Samantha Mewis and Abby Dahlkemper, all members of the North Carolina Courage, are also playing on the U.S. team and will be at the WakeMed Soccer Park match. The North Carolina Courage lost in the finals of the NWSL Championship against the Portland Thorns this past Saturday, October 14, 2017, 0-1.

The next U.S. Women’s World Cup is nearly two years away so this is the last chance to get a good look at this top-level team compete before then.

Event Details

U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team vs. Korea Republic

Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, 201 Soccer Park Dr.

Sunday, October 22, 2017

2 PM

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of U.S. National Soccer and Andy Mead.