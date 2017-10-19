Bright Horizons Holding Fundraising Family Event

Cary, NC – For more than 15 years, the Bright Horizons Foundation for Children has assisted at-risk families and children around the country, with locations in the local area. To help raise funds for the organization, there will be a family event with donation opportunities in early November.

Every year, Bright Horizons holds its “Triangle Truck Day” event to let children see large trucks of all kinds up close, plus there are other games and activities at the event.

To most Cary residents, Bright Horizons are best known through their pre-schools and early development schools but the organization has a larger mission to help work with families or children facing crisis. It is estimated one in 30 children in the United States are homeless. Nearly double that many are exposed to some form of domestic violence.

In addition to Bright Horizons’ services, they also have their Bright Spaces shelters for homeless children and families, as well as shelters from domestic violence.

Admission to Triangle Truck Day is free for all but the event asks for a $5 donation for each child who comes in.

Event Details

2017 Triangle Truck Day

Saturday, November 4, 2017

10:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Harrison Park, 800 Weston Pkwy

Story by staff reports. Photos by Brooke Meyer.