New Office Building Coming to Regency Park

Cary, NC – With its proximity to the airport, I-440, I-540 and RTP, Regency Park has long been the preferred site for national and multi-national companies to house their headquarters. Regency Park is getting one more office building with a new 17-acre site.

Construction is set to start this Fall on Regency Woods II, as part of a partnership between developers BCDC and The Spectrum Companies.

The six-story office building will be next to the existing Regency Woods building, currently home to HLC Technologies, and will border Symphony Lake.

Two tenants have already announced they will be moving into Regency Woods II: pharmaceutical company Chiesi USA and engineering and construction company Black & Veatch.

“Regency Woods II will bring a modern feel to Regency Park with sleek glass, open floors and special design features and we’re happy to welcome Chiesi and Black & Veatch as signature tenants,” said J.D. McNeill, vice president of asset management at Spectrum. “Other assets that make Regency Woods II so appealing are its plentiful parking, nearby amenities and transportation options.”

The goal is for Regency Woods II to open by the end of 2018.

Photos courtesy of The Spectrum Companies and Google Maps.