Weekend Events: Halloween, Art Loop and More

Cary, NC – It’s the final weekend before Halloween and there are lots of Halloween and Fall-related events all around town.

Thursday, October 26, 2017

Park West is holding a family-friendly trick-or-treating event at 4 PM. There will also be contests for the best costumes. Then, at 6:30 PM, there will be an outdoor screening of an all-ages appropriate Halloween movie.

Trick or ReTreat is a Halloween event at Spa Retreat Cary with product discounts, pre-booking discounts, raffle prizes, refreshments, sangria, displays by local vendors and limited free mini-services. Also, staff members will carve pumpkins and you can vote on your favorite. Starts at 5 PM.

The Cary Town Council is having its regular meeting this Thursday at 6:30 PM. If you are interested in learning what is going on in Cary, these meetings are a good way to stay informed.

Friday, October 27, 2017

Waverly Wine Walk is a fundraising event for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, with different wines for samplings at store all around Waverly Place, plus special in-store deals. It runs from 5 to 8 PM.

Final Friday Art Loop is back with galleries, museums and other venues across Cary showing art by local artists. It all starts at 6 PM and you can find participating locations.

Zombiepalooza is the Cary Theater’s new yearly Halloween event with local residents making short zombie films to show. They are all family appropriate and after the screenings, there will be a showing of “Dawn of the Dead.” It all starts at 7 PM.

Saturday, October 28, 2017

Cary’s Action Sports Contest is all day at Sk8 Cary, with skateboard, BMX and scooter athletes competing to show what they’ve got. It is all free to spectators and starts at 10 AM.

Downtown Cary Harvest Festival is an event on Academy Street with local food and beer vendors, plus music, a petting zoo, face-painting, a pumpkin carving event and more. It starts at 2 PM.

Concert Singers of Cary are holding a special concert to celebrate longtime conductor Larry Speakman who is retiring from his position. It starts at 6 PM.

Sunday, October 29, 2017

All this weekend, the Harvest Adult Tennis Tournament runs at the Cary Tennis Park, with adults playing in singles, doubles and mixed-doubles. It starts at 8:30 AM each day and runs into the night.

This Saturday and Sunday, the Cary Theater is running the “Sick Chick Flicks Film Festival,” with short horror, sci-fi and fantasy films all made by women from around the world. It starts at 6 PM on Saturday and 2 PM on Sunday.

Halloween in Cary

Around the Triangle

Halloweekend is an event at Kings North Hills in Raleigh with costumes, contests, festivities and more. It starts at 11 AM each day this weekend, with free admission.

The Carolina Ballet is performing a Halloween-appropriate show with “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” at the Duke Energy Performing Arts Center in Downtown Raleigh. The shows start at different times each day.

Duke Homestead’s Halloween Phantasmagoria is a chance to explore the 19th Century concepts of spiritualism Duke Homestead State Historic Site. It starts at 6:30 PM on Friday.

