http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/FallFest19.jpg 550 800 Brooke Meyer http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/cc-logo-450.png Brooke Meyer2017-10-26 09:30:022017-10-26 09:03:15Photos: Farmers Fall Festival
Photos: Farmers Fall Festival
Story originally appeared on FoodCary.
Cary, NC – This past weekend was the 2017 Farmers Fall Festival in Downtown Cary, with local vendors, farmers, arts and crafts, music and more. Here are some photos from the event if you missed out or want to relive it.
Check out the full gallery online.
Photos by Brooke Meyer Photography.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!