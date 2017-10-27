Cary, NC – This November, the Cary Theater will have a wide variety of programming, from new films and documentaries to live music, improv comedy and more.

New Feature Films

The Cary Theater is a destination for independent and international films to come to the big screen right here in Cary.

Dina – Thursday, Nov. 2 at 2 and 9:15 PM; Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2 PM

Year By The Sea – Thursday, Nov. 9 at 2 and 7 PM; Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2 PM; Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2 PM

Parkland – Thursday, Nov. 16 at 2 PM

Documentaries

This month, the documentary line-up at the Cary Theater includes both “Little Works of Art” and “The Searchers,” which are made by Cary filmmakers.

Embrace – Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7 PM (free)

Little Works of Art/The Searchers – Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 PM (local production)

Resilience, Presented by the Wake County PTA and Taylor Family YMCA – Monday, Nov. 20 at 7 PM

Score: A Film Music Documentary – Saturday, Nov. 25 at 2 PM; Thursday, Nov. 30 at 2 PM

Live Performances

Beyond Silent! Steamboat Bill Jr. Scored Live by Free Planet Radio – Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 PM

Comedyworx Improv – Saturday, Nov. 4 at 4 and 8 PM (4 PM all-ages, 8 PM regular show)

Annual Turkey Day Jam, Hosted by Jon Shain and Presented by Six String – Saturday, Nov. 11 at 8 PM

Dawn’s Early Light, a Three Part Play, Presented by Cary Playwrights Forum and Full Nelson – Friday, Nov. 17 at 8 PM; Saturday, Nov. 18 at 8 PM; Sunday, Nov. 19 at 3 PM

Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute Show, Presented by Six String – Friday, Nov. 24 at 8 PM; Saturday, Nov. 25 at 8 PM

La Bohème from the Royal Opera House – Sunday, Nov. 26 at 2 PM

Classic Films

Unforgiven – Thursday, Nov. 9 at 9:30 PM

Cockfighter, Cinema Overdrive Series – Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 PM

That Thing You Do – Thursday, Nov. 30 at 7 PM

Quadrophenia – Thursday, Nov. 30 at 9 PM

Other Events

Motion for Pictures Screening Series, Presented by Triangle Filmmaking Community – Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 7 PM

The Economics of Alzheimer’s Disease, Presented by the Cary Central and Cary-Kildaire Rotary Clubs – Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 6 PM

