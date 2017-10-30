Business Bits: Whole Foods Opening Date, New Restaurants and More

Cary, NC – This month in Business Bits, we got news on when the Whole Foods in the Alston Town Center is opening, plus more new offices and restaurants opening in town.

New Openings

Two new restaurants opened in Cary this past month. On Walnut Street, across from Cary High School, is Outback Steakhouse, which opened on Monday, October 9, 2017.

Also, on Arco Street in West Cary, Penn Station East Coast Subs opened its second Cary location.

Coming this Month

Alston Town Center on Arco Street is planning on opening its Whole Foods anchor on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. This Whole Foods will also carry bread from the local La Farm Bakery.

Then that same week, Cornerstone Chiropractic is having its grand opening on High House Road on Saturday, November 11, 2017.

Under Development

If you have passed by a large construction project on Walnut Street near Crossroads, it is a building that will house three stores: Mediterranean restaurant Zoës Kitchen and bedding store Mattress Firm.

Also, The Spectrum Companies and BCDC announced they are building the Regency Woods II office building adjacent to the existing Regency Woods building.

In leasing news, Nest Realty has leased property at Village Square at Amberly and State Farm has leased property at MacGregor Village.

