Weekend Events: Cary Band Day, Jazz Quartet and More

Events include the 59th Annual Cary Band Day, special music events at the Cary Theater and Cary Arts Center and much more.

Thursday, November 2, 2017

Parent Chats is a chance for parents and guardians of students in Wake County schools to talk with Bill Fletcher from the county Board of Education. The meeting starts at 1 PM at the Cary Chamber of Commerce.

The Cary Theater is playing the documentary “Embrace” for free at 7 PM. This is a documentary about women’s body image and is presented by the Carolina Sexual Wellness Center. Also, the Cary Theater is playing the feature film “Dina” at 2 PM that same day.

Friday, November 3, 2017

Chatham Street Wine Market is celebrating its two-year anniversary with free champagne and wine tastings. There will also be a food truck and live music, all starting at 5:30 PM.

Beyond Silent is a special show at the Cary Theater with a screening of the Buster Keaton classic “Steamboat Bill Jr.” with the accompanying music played live by Free Planet Radio. Following the show, starting at 7 PM, there will also be a mini-concert by Free Planet Radio of their own music.

The Cary Arts Center is hosting the Donald Sinta Quartet. See the band of four saxophonists that are well-known for their performances. They play music from across the ages, from Dvorak and Shostakovich to modern standards. It starts at 7:30 PM.

Saturday, November 4, 2017

Cary Band Day is all day long at Cary High School, with marching bands from around North Carolina and Virginia competing, with performances by the Cary High band and the massive UNC-Chapel Hill band as well.

Bright Horizons is holding its annual Truck Day fundraiser at Harrison Park. Kids can come and interact with a variety of trucks, starting at 10:30 AM.

ComedyWorx is holding two improv shows this Saturday at the Cary Theater. They are at 4 and 8 PM, with the 4 PM show meant for all ages while the 8 PM show is more adult.

Around the Triangle

The City of Raleigh Museum is holding a Day of the Dead event this Friday with art installations and other cultural events. It starts at 6 PM.

This Saturday and Sunday is the Annual NC Gourd Arts and Crafts Festival with all kinds of creations made from gourds. It takes place at the NC Fairgrounds, starting at 9 AM on Saturday and 10 AM on Sunday.

The Durham Brunch Tour is a special event this Saturday morning to go around restaurants in Durham and enjoy their brunch options. It starts at 10 AM at Pie Pushers in Downtown Durham.

