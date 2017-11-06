Loose Leaf Collection Starts in Cary

Cary, NC – Starting on Monday, November 6, 2017, the Town of Cary is starting its loose leaf collection as the Autumn weather starts bringing down leaves.

Leaf collection maps and schedules were mailed out back in October, though maps for Cary are still available online.

Between Monday, November 6, 2017 and Monday, January 22, 2018, Public Works with the Town of Cary will pass through neighborhoods three times to collect piled-up dead leaves to be composted.

The Town of Cary has guidelines for when and how leaves are collected. For one, all leaf pile should be put out at 7 AM at the very latest on the day of collection. Also, all leaf piles must be free of not only trash but also plant debris such as large sticks, branches, brush, rocks and the like.

When putting out your leaves, put them in such a way that they are not in a tight space near a car or other obstacles. Also, put leaves away from water meters, storm drains, sidewalks, mailboxes and fire hydrants.

If you missed a leaf collection day, you can schedule Public Works to come and get the leaves for $100 by calling (919) 469-4090 or go online to services.townofcary.org.

Don’t forget: there is year-round yard waste collection in Cary as long as you put it in large brown paper bags or reusable containers. Waste is also taken at the Citizen’s Convenience Center at 313 N Dixon Ave.

Story by staff reports. Photo by Jessica Patrick.