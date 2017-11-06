Reminder: Morrisville Election Day Tomorrow

Morrisville, NC – Election Day in Morrisville is tomorrow on Tuesday, November 7, 2017.

You can find your polling place in Morrisville by clicking here. This site will also give you your sample ballot with the candidates listed.

Polls are open from 6:30 AM to 7:30 PM on Election Day.

All candidate questionnaires for the competitive races in Morrisville are in our Candidate 2017 series.

CaryCitizen does not take a stance on elections or endorse candidates but we encourage everyone who is able to go out to vote and make their voice heard.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Keith Ivey and Jessica Patrick.