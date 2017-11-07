Veterans Day 2017 Events in Cary

Cary, NC – With Veterans Day falling on a Saturday this year, there will be many veterans events earlier in the week in Cary, as well as events throughout the Triangle.

Cary Events

The Annual Veterans Luncheon takes place at the Herb Young Community Center. It is a free luncheon for veterans and is on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 11:30 AM.

SearStone is hosting a Veterans Day Celebration open to the public on Friday, November 10, 2017 at 10:30 AM. Includes a presentation of colors, resident recognition and pinning ceremony. Featuring guest speaker Jeff Smith, military and veteran affairs coordinator with UNC-TV. There will be refreshments afterwards.

There will be a Flag-Raising Event at the Taylor Family YMCA, with refreshments afterwards. It starts at 10:50 AM on Friday, November 10, 2017.

The Cary American Legion Post 67 will be holding a military ball at the NCSU University Club on Friday, November 10, 2017, starting at 5 PM. You can sign up and pay online by going to www.alncpost67.org.

Veterans Day Observance on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 11 AM. It takes at Veterans Freedom Park, including music and speakers. Lawn chairs are allowed.

Outside Cary

The North Carolina Veterans Day Parade lines up at 8 AM on S Salisbury Street in Downtown Raleigh on Saturday, November 11, 2017.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Jessica Patrick.