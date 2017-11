Morrisville Election Results 2017

Morrisville, NC – The results are in and TJ Cawley is the next Mayor of Morrisville.

Morrisville – Full Election Results

Mayor

TJ Cawley 1,506 54.25%

Mark Stohlman 1,266 45.61%

Write-Ins 4 0.14%

Morrisville Council-At-Large

Steve Rao 2,067 92.82%

Write-Ins 160 7.18%

Morrisville District 2



Jerry Windle 1,492 54.59%

Guri Burmi 1,236 45.23%

Write-Ins 5 0.18%

Morrisville District 4



Vicki Scroggins Johnson 2,150 97.50%

Write-Ins 54 2.50%

Story from staff reports. Picture from TJ Cawley for Mayor on Facebook.