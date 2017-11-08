Weekend Events: Veterans Day, Cary Unity Walk, the Triangle Chili Challenge and More

Cary, NC – This weekend offers a lot of exciting events, including Veterans Day observances, the Cary Unity Walk, the annual Turkey Day Jam and much more.

Thursday, November 9, 2017

Holiday Sip and Shop is an evening of wine and gifts at Garden Supply Co. Staff will also be there to give help and suggestions with gifts, all starting at 5 PM.

Barnes & Noble is holding a tabletop gaming event, with visitors getting the opportunity to try out new games and play with other enthusiasts. It starts at 6 PM.

Friday, November 10, 2017

There are many Veterans Day events in Cary on Friday, including a flag-raising ceremony at the Taylor Family YMCA at 10:50 AM and a full celebration and presentation of colors at SearStone at 10 AM.

The Cary Theater is playing two documentaries made by local filmmakers: “Little Works of Art” tells the story of the American Museum of the House Cat in Sylvia, North Carolina. “The Searchers” is a documentary about the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy with archival footage, interviews, and declassified documents. The double feature starts at 7 PM.

Wine Away Friday is a weekly event at Chatham Hill Winery with wine for tasting or by the glass and live music. This week will have warm mulled wine and there is seating inside and out, starting at 7 PM.

Saturday, November 11, 2017

The Cary Unity Walk is a yearly event starting in Downtown Cary and going to WakeMed Soccer Park where members of the Cary community come together to either run or walk and join together. It starts at 8:30 AM.

Veterans Freedom Park is hosting a Veterans Day observance, with speakers and refreshments. It starts at 11 AM and visitors are allowed to bring their own chairs and seats.

The Annual Turkey Day Jam is a Thanksgiving tradition with live music at the Cary Theater, all presented by Six String. It starts at 8 PM.

Sunday, November 12, 2017

The Triangle Chili Challenge returns to Downtown Cary with more than a dozen chefs making their own chilis and competing to see whose is the best. It is connected to the Downtown Food and Flea and all starts at noon.

Chatham Hill Winery is hosting the photography exhibit “Earth, Water, Air, Fire, Space” by local photographer Natalie Ammarell. This is a reception to see the photographs and also meet the artist, starting at 2 PM.

Around the Triangle

The North Carolina Veterans Day Parade lines up at 8 AM on S Salisbury Street in Downtown Raleigh on Saturday, November 11, 2017.

The Inaugural RDC Marathon is a marathon all around the Triangle, starting at Streets of Southpoint in Durham and runs through Chapel Hill, Raleigh and even Cary. It starts at 7 AM on Sunday.

Moonlight in the Garden is an event at the Raulston Arboretum at NC State University. Starting this Thursday until Saturday, November 18, 2017, every Thursday through Saturday will offer a nighttime walk through this arboretum for a unique nature event.

