West Cary Whole Foods with La Farm Bakery Now Open

Cary, NC – Now open in Alston Town Center, a new Whole Foods is bringing its approach to produce and groceries to West Cary, including unique features such as a La Farm Bakery and a station for making your own growlers.

New Choices in West Cary

Whole Foods in Alston Town Center opened on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, with the grocery chain’s same approach to food without artificial colors and other additives. This includes both conventional and organic produce, with a number of items from local farms, said Rachael Dean Wilson with Whole Foods.

Adjacent to the produce section is a bar for cold press juices and floral displays that can make their own arrangements as well as a large bulk section for staples, granola, nuts and more.

“Here, you can get as much or as little as you need,” Wilson said.

Throughout the Alston Whole Foods, there are signs for local food and drinks, from produce and meat from North Carolina farms to Counter Culture coffee to a large selection of local beer. Next to the beer is also a growler station with large jugs and taps to fill them up. There is also a large wine section, including the new trend of canned wine.

But there are also international options, including cheese from all over the world, Japanese mochi desserts and more.

One of this Whole Foods’ unique features is its La Farm Bakery, with a full oven and a café aesthetic. Wilson said the bakery is an “incredible partner” with the rest of the store.

“It has a nice, separate feel to it,” Wilson said. “It’s the highlight of the store.”

To read the full story, go to CaryCitizen.com .

Story and photos by Michael Papich.