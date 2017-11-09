Photos: Truck Day 2017

Cary, NC – Bright Horizons held their “Triangle Truck Day” fundraiser this past weekend and we were able to get some photos of this big event. Check out some of our photos below.

Photos by Hal Goodtree.

