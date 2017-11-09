Temps in the 20s Friday Night

Cary, NC – The first big freeze of the winter is heading our way.

Temperatures Plunge Friday Night

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a mass of cold air from the Great Lakes will surge into the Piedmont Friday evening. Overnight temperatures are expected to bottom out around 28°F.

Accuweather predicts a low of 25°.

Saturday will see a high of 48° with temps dipping to 31° overnight into Sunday.

“Effective End of the Growing Season”

According to the NWS, “Unharvested crops and any sensitive vegetation left outdoors will be killed. This freeze will effectively end our growing season.”

Tender fall crops in your garden including spinach and lettuce should be harvested by Friday afternoon.

House plants that have been enjoying the fresh air and sunshine on the back deck will need to come inside. This includes popular house plants such as cacti, bonsai, asparagus fern, pony tail palm, bromeliads, dracaena, bamboo and philodendron.

Averages & Records

The average temperatures for this time of year in Cary are a high of 66° and a low of 42°F.

Record temperatures in Cary for November 10 are a high of 81° and a low of 24°. We may get close to that record Friday night.

Back to Normal Next Week

Daytime temperatures will return to the 60°s next week.

