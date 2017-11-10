2017 Cary Holiday Events Guide

Cary, NC – November and December bring a lot of holiday festivities so start making plans now with events all across Cary and Morrisville this season.

For a full list of events, check out our calendar

Shopping

Bass Pro Shops in Cary is holding a Santa’s Workshop event with special shopping opportunities, arts and crafts for kids, snacks and a chance for visitors to meet Santa Claus and get photos with him. It takes place Saturday, November 11 at 4:30 PM.

Peace Church is holding a Day of Shopping with home-based businesses showing their wares. There will also be a food truck and proceeds will go to neighborhood swim team, Swampfoxx. It starts at 11 AM on Saturday, November 18.

Glenaire Retirement Community is holding a holiday craft fair with local artists, jewelers and more. It is open to the public and takes place Saturday, November 18 and 10 AM.

Green Hope High School is holding their Mistletoe Market, benefiting the Fine Arts Booster with handmade food and crafts. It takes place Saturday, November 18 at 10 AM.

Waverly Place is holding its Holiday Open House event with stores across the shopping center holding special events, deals and promotions. It all starts at 11 AM on Saturday, November 18.

Garden Supply Co. is a holding its Holiday Sip and Shop event with wine for tasting and gardening gifts on sale. It starts at 5 PM on Thursday, November 30.

Temple Beth Or is holding a Hanukah Market with arts, crafts and food made by local Jewish artisans. It is open to the public and starts at 10 AM on Saturday, December 3.

Festival and Shows

The Annual Turkey Day Jam is a Cary tradition with lots of local musicians performing at the Cary Theater, hosted by Jon Shain. The event takes place on Saturday, November 11 at 8 PM, presented by Six String.

Koka Booth Amphitheater starts its Chinese Lantern Festival on Friday, November 24. It runs until 2018 and starts each day at 6 PM and is presented by both the Town of Cary and Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc.

The Cary Players start their production of “A Christmas Story” from Friday, December 1 to Monday, December 4. The show takes place at the Cary Arts Center.

Christ the King Lutheran Church is holding a special Christmas concert on Saturday, December 2. There will be a diverse array of musical styles, with the show starting at 3 PM.

Downtown Cary will have gingerbread houses in businesses on Saturday, December 2. Judges will vote on a favorite house, leading up to the Town of Cary’s tree lighting later that night.

Ole Time Winter Festival is an event held by the Heart of Cary Association, with vendors lining up in Downtown Cary. It starts at noon on Saturday, December 2.

Bond Park Community Center is holding a Grinch Candy Cane Hunt, starting at 1 PM on Saturday, December 9.

The Cary Arts Center is hosting the Concert Singers Holiday Pops with the Cary Symphonic Choir with the Moonlighters Orchestra performing. It starts at 3 PM on Sunday, December 10.

The Page-Walker Center is holding Holidays in Rhythm with the Gregg Gelb Jazz Quintet performing. It starts at 4 PM on Sunday, December 10.

The Cary Ballet is performing the Nutcracker Suite at the Cary Arts Center. It runs on Saturday and Sunday, December 16 and 17.

Holiday Lighting

Waverly Place is holding their Sixth Annual Tree Lighting, starting with music at 6 PM with festivities, dancing and more leading up to the lighting at the end. It takes place on Friday, November 17.

The Cary Arts Center is holding a Menorah Lighting on Sunday, November 19 and includes music and food, all starting at 5:30 PM. The final lighting will occur Tuesday, December 19 at 5:30 PM.

Cary Town Hall is holding the town’s official Christmas Tree lighting, featuring music, actors and more. It starts at 6 PM on Saturday, December 2.

Diamante, Inc. is holding its Arbolito de la Esperanza lighting event. There will also be a potluck and traditional music, on 6 PM on Saturday, December 9.

Workshops

Garden Supply Co. is holding a holiday centerpiece workshop. It takes place on Sunday, November 19 at 2 PM and Sunday, December 3 at 2 PM.

Garden Supply Co. is holding a wreath-making workshop on Saturday, December 2 at 10 AM and December 9 at 2 PM.

Garden Supply Co. is holding a holiday terrarium making workshop. You can bring your own container or get one at the store, taking place Sunday, December 10 on 2 PM.

Parties and Other Events

The Cary Unity Walk is having its second year, where Cary community members will gather in Downtown Cary and walk or run to WakeMed Soccer Park. It takes place on Saturday, November 11 at 6:30 AM.

Herb Young Community Center is hosting a Stocking Stuffer event to package stockings for families in need. It takes place on Sunday, November 19 at 3 PM.

Thanksgiving takes place on Thursday, November 23 this year. Hope you have a good one.

Umstead Park is holding the Turkey Day Run with a 5K, 10K and 20K, depending on what you want to run. It starts at 7 AM on Saturday, November 25.

Breakfast with Mrs. Claus is a continental breakfast at Garden Supply Co., plus a chance to take a photo with Mrs. Claus and give her letters for her husband, the Santa Claus. It starts at 9 AM on Saturday, December 2 and December 9 and December 16.

The Herb Young Community Center is holding “Santa’s Workshop” with arts and crafts while kids wait to meet Santa Claus. It starts at 10 AM on Saturday, December 2.

The Page-Walker Center is holding its Holiday Open House, with tours and information about historical holidays here. There will also be carolers, treats, crafts and a horse-drawn carriage. It starts at 4 PM on Saturday, December 2.

The Cary Senior Center is holding a holiday potluck for residents aged 55 and older. Bring a dish to share at this event, starting at 11:30 AM on Friday, December 8.

The Cary Senior Center is holding Holiday Tea, which is a tea and treats party for residents aged 55 and older. It starts at 2 PM on Wednesday, December 13.

Mad Dash Babysitting is an event for parents to drop off their kids with the Cary Teen Council at the Herb Young Community Center so they can enjoy a Friday holiday. It runs from 5:30 to 9:30 PM on Friday, December 15.

The Cary Arts Center is hosting the 22nd Annual Kwanzaa Celebration in Cary, as a partnership with the Town of Cary and the Ujima Group. There will be music, dancing, discussions and more, starting at 11 AM on Friday, December 29.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Antonio Castagna and Klimt. Seasonal content sponsored in part by International Ballet Academy.