Weekend Events: Local Plays, Craft Fairs and More

Cary, NC – This weekend in Cary will see the performance of a new local play at the Cary Theater, various crafts fairs for holiday shopping and much more.

Thursday, November 16, 2017

There is a Wake Transit Information Meeting at the Cary Arts Center, with information on the latest Wake Transit Plan updates. It runs from 1 to 3 PM and is open to the public.

The Cary Theater is playing two movies for one night only. First is Parkland, the story of the JFK assassination at 2 PM, and the night ends with Roger Corman’s Cockfighter at 7:30 PM, presented by Cinema Overdrive.

Bar Plays is a chance to see short locally-written plays at Fortnight Brewing. There will also be live music and food trucks, all starting at 8 PM.

Friday, November 17, 2017

The Triangle Visual Arts Show is a meeting of artists from around the region to show their creations, from photography to weaving to painting and more. It all takes place at The Frontier in RTP at 5 PM.

Waverly Place is having its annual Tree Lighting, with lots of live music, an address by Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht and more. It all starts at 6 PM.

Starting this Friday, the Cary Theater will be hosting “Dawn’s Early Light,” a local play about what it means to live in America and have a sense of home. It starts at 8 PM on Friday and Saturday and 3 PM on Sunday.

Saturday, November 18, 2017

The Cary Senior Center is hosting its Annual Craft Fair, with crafts made by artisans aged 50 and older. There will also be coffee and refreshments, starting at 9 AM.

Green Hope High School is having its Mistletoe Market to benefit the Fine Arts Boosters. There will be crafts and food on sale, all starting at 10 AM.

A Night of Dvorak is the next performance in the Cary Classical Concerts Series. It takes place at St. Francis United Methodist Church and is free and open to the public, starting at 5 PM.

Sunday, November 19, 2017

Garden Supply Co. is holding its first Holiday Centerpiece Workshop of the season at 2 PM, with a class on how to create a centerpiece for Thanksgiving, Christmas or any occasion.

Herb Young Community Center is hosting the Stocking Stuffer Philanthropy Event, with volunteers coming to package stockings to donate to families for the holidays. It starts at 3 PM.

The Cary Arts Center is holding a menorah lighting for Hanukah, with music and food as well. It all starts at 5:30 PM.

Around the Triangle

All this weekend, Thompson Theater at NC State is holding a special comedy play about Beowulf with a new interpretation. It starts at 7:30 PM each day, except for 2 PM on Sunday.

Live It Up! is holding a free resume workshop in Raleigh, at their address at 2416 Hillsborough St. If you need help with your resume, register online and go there at noon on Friday.

Black Twig Cider House in Durham is having a Cider-Pairing Dinner, giving people a chance to try different kinds of ciders from the region. It takes place on Friday at 7 PM.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Lindsey Chester and Jessica Patrick.