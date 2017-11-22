Funding Non-Profits with Movies at the Cary Theater

Cary, NC – A new program launched at the Cary Theater will allow local non-profits to raise money through ticket sales to select films at Cary’s downtown theater.

Watching a Movie to Give Back

Starting in February 2018, the Cary Theater will start its “The Cary Gives Back” screenings. For one select screening, 40 percent of each ticket sold will go to a Cary non-profit.

Joy Ennis, the Cary Theater’s supervisor, said the idea started when a local non-profit approached them about creating a similar event, though by increasing ticket prices instead of donating a portion of a regular ticket sold. The Cary Theater’s box office manager came up with the current plan and, after a trial program this Summer, the program was finalized.

“It’s a way to give back to the community,” Ennis said. “It fits into our mission of being the community arthouse theater.”

The select screenings will run quarterly. It will begin in 2018, on February, May, August and November.

Keeping Local Roots

Even as this new program runs, Ennis said the Cary Theater’s programming calendar will be put together the usual way going forward.

“We will sit down with the participating group and decide what film works best for them,” Ennis said.

To be a participant, the non-profit must be Cary-based, be a 501(c)(3) and tell the Cary Theater what the funds raised will be used for.

“We also want to make sure they promote the event. The success will be based on how they put weight on the screening,” Ennis said.

With this new program, and by focusing on Cary-based non-profits, Ennis said it ensures it gives back to the Cary community.

“We wanted to give back in a way that has its roots in the local area,” she said.

The Cary Theater is located at 122 E Chatham St.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos by Michael Papich and Hal Goodtree.