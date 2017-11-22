Weekend Events: Thanksgiving, Chinese Lantern Festival and More

Cary, NC – With Thanksgiving weekend upon us, if you have family in town and need something for them to do, here are some of the events around Cary.

Thursday, November 23, 2017

This Thursday is Thanksgiving so there are understandably not many events going on that day.

However, Hope Community Church at 821 Buck Jones Rd. is having a free Thanksgiving hot meal from noon to 2:30 PM. RSVP by calling Carrie at 919-532-0620 x145 so that the proper number of meals can be approximated.

Friday, November 24, 2017

The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival kicks off this Friday at 6 PM. It takes place at Koka Booth Amphitheatre and has large LED-and-silk displays plus live performances of traditional Chinese art. The festival runs until Sunday, January 14, 2018.

Final Friday Art Loop is this Friday at galleries, museums and cultural centers around Cary, with opportunities to meet with the artists whose work is on display. All shows start at 6 PM.

The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute Show is a yearly performance of Johnny Cash music by the Johnny Folsom 4 at the Cary Theater, presented by Six String. The show runs this Friday and Saturday, starting at 8 PM.

Saturday, November 25, 2017

The Turkey Chase Run is a Thanksgiving weekend race with a 5K, 10K and 20K. It starts at Umstead State Park, starting at 7:30 AM.

WakeMed Soccer Park is hosting the Nike Cross Nationals Regional Cross Country Meet. Top-level cross country athletes from around the country will be competing here, all starting at 8 AM.

Starting this Saturday, the Cary Theater will be running Score: A Film Music Documentary all about the history of music in movies. The first screening is this Saturday at 2 PM.

Around the Triangle

The Ritz in Raleigh is holding a special “80s vs. 90s” night with celebrated rapper and comedian Biz Markie serving as the DJ. The show takes place this Friday at 8 PM.

A Motown Christmas is a special Christmas concert event with all classic Motown music and style. It takes place at Durham’s Carolina Theatre this Friday, starting at 8 PM.

Small Business Saturday is this Saturday, as a way to boost local businesses in the wake of Black Friday. Look for deals at locally owned stores around Cary and the Triangle at large.

