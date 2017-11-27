Business Bits: New Leases, Downtown Bar and More

Cary, NC – This month in Cary saw the groundbreaking on a new, large office building, plus several new businesses leasing space around town, signs up for a new bar in Downtown Cary and more.

Regency Woods II

Regency Woods II is the new office building coming to Regency Park. Wednesday, November 1, 2017 was the groundbreaking on this building, which will fill a 17-acre site. Pharmaceutical company Chiesi USA and engineering and construction company Black & Veatch already announced they will move into this office when it is completed.

At the same time, Regency Park has been sold to Alidade Capital, a company out of Michigan. Alidade Capital is a real estate private equity fund manager.

Downtown Cary

In Downtown Cary, signs have gone up for a new cocktail bar SideBar off of E Chatham Street. It sits in between Pizzeria Faulisi, Pro’s Epicurean Market and Bond Brothers Beer Company.

Leases in Cary

DPS Consulting, Inc. leased space this month at One Harrison Park off of Harrison Oaks Boulevard.

AR Workshop leased space at MacGregor Village off of Edinburgh Drive.

Club Pilates leased space at Parkside Town Commons on O’Kelly Chapel Road.

Restaurants

Now open in Morrisville, Swagat Indian Cuisine is located in Park Place off of Chapel Hill Road, next to movie theater Park Place 16.

In Tryon Village, Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar is now open, with its second location in Cary.

Other Business News

S&A Communications in Cary won several of the top Sir Walter Raleigh Awards from the Raleigh Public Relations Society this past month.

S&A took home the Gold Award for “Community Relations Campaigns” and “More Bang for the Buck Campaigns.” Also, they won the Silver Award for “Opinion/Feature Piece.” S&A’s office is located at 301 Cascade Pointe Ln.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Lindsey Chester.