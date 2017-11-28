Cary Students Donate More Than 100 Boxes of Supplies to Puerto Rico

Cary, NC – With extensive damage in Puerto Rico following Hurricanes Irma and Maria, many people and communities have been coming together to donate supplies and provide assistance. This past week, students at a local Cary school managed to fill more than 100 boxes with supplies for a school on the island.

Students at Cary’s Chesterbrook Academy Preschool and Elementary School filled backpacks with supplies to donate for a special needs school in Puerto Rico.

Supplies included hygiene items, which is important when close to a third of households in Puerto Rico currently do not have running water following the hurricane. Other donated items were school supplies such as paper, pencils and the backpacks used to gather the items. Local business partners also assisted by matching donations from students.

In the end, more than 100 boxes were filled with items for the Puerto Rican school.

For information on donating locally, contact North Carolina for Puerto Rico.

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of Chesterbrook Academy.